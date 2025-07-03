1 in custody after pursuit ends on I-70 in Clark County, OSHP says

I-70 at US 68 Photo from: ODOT
By WHIO Staff

CLARK COUNTY — A person is in custody after a pursuit ended on Interstate 70 Thursday morning.

State troopers from the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) began pursuing a vehicle just after 6:30 a.m.

The chase ended just before 7 a.m. on Interstate 70 Westbound near US-68 with one person in custody, according to OSHP dispatchers.

ODOT cameras show all lanes were closed on I-70 westbound for a short time, but state troopers have since reopened the left lanes.

News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the pursuit and if there are injuries.

We will update this story.

