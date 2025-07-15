1 in custody after reported police chase ends in crash

DAYTON — One person is in custody after a reported police chase ended in a crash Monday night, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.
The crash was reported in the 500 block of Salem Avenue around 9:10 p.m.
The supervisor said the crash was possibly the result of a chase initiated by Dayton police.
Emergency scanner traffic indicates there is a large police presence in this area.
It is unclear why or where this chase started.
Information on any injuries as a result of this crash was not immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.
