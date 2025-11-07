1 in custody after police chase ends in crash

SR-48 Police Chase Crash (Will Reed/STAFF)
By WHIO Staff

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — One person is in custody after a police chase in Dayton ended in a crash, according to a Dayton Police Department Sergeant.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dayton police tried to stop a car along Edison Street after 6 p.m., a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor confirmed.

TRENDING STORIES:

News Center 7 is working to learn what the initial reason for the traffic stop was.

The car took off and a chase began.

The sergeant said the chase eventually got on to US-35, then to Interstate 75, and then Interstate 70 before getting off at State Route 48 in Englewood.

The suspect crashed into the back of a family’s car in the 500 block of SR-48.

The family sustained minor injuries, but they were not hospitalized, the sergeant said.

The suspect was injured and taken to an area hospital; however, it is unclear how serious their injuries are.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!