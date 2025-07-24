1 in custody, officers search for other suspects after police chase in Clark Co.

CLARK COUNTY — Police arrested one person and are searching for other suspects after a chase involving a stolen vehicle early Thursday in Clark County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Clark County Sheriff’s deputies received a report of a stolen vehicle, according to a Springfield Police lieutenant.

State troopers from the Marysville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) assisted in the chase around 1:40 a.m. as the stolen vehicle was on Interstate 70.

TRENDING STORIES:

The vehicle exited I-70 and ended up on Wittenberg Boulevard.

Officers detained one person and are looking for other suspects, the lieutenant told News Center 7.

We are working to learn the type of vehicle stolen and what charges the suspects are facing.

News Center 7 will continue to update this developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group