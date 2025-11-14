1 dead, 1 injured after house fire in Northern Kentucky

Northern KY deadly fire investigation Photo contributed by WCPO-TV
By WHIO Staff

COVINGTON, KY — A person is dead after a house fire in Northern Kentucky early Friday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Covington firefighters responded around 1:30 a.m. to a reported fire on Garrard Street, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

TRENDING STORIES:

Several adults made it out of the house, but a person died, according to Covington Fire Chief Corey Deye.

He also told WCPO that medics transported another person to the hospital with “minor injuries.”

Deye said that firefighters are looking into the possibility that an explosion occurred at the home.

He told WCPO that investigators do not believe that an explosion caused the fire.

We will continue to follow this developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!