1 dead, 1 injured after Ohio semi crash

FRANLIN COUNTY — One person was killed, another injured in a crash involving a semi in Franklin County on Thursday.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 5:45 pm on State Route 317, according to our news partners WBNS.

A 2023 Volvo semi was traveling northeast on SR 317, and a 2021 Jeep Cherokee was heading in the opposite direction.

The Jeep crossed the center line and hit the semi head-on. The reason for the crash is unknown.

The sheriff’s office said the semi went into a ditch on the east side of the road, and the Jeep landed on the west side of the road.

The driver of the semi was taken to Grant Medical Center and is in stable condition.

The driver of the Jeep was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

