1 dead, 1 injured after rollover crash on busy Ohio road

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP — A person is dead, and another is injured after an early morning crash on a busy Ohio road on Saturday.

Officers and medics responded around 1:40 a.m. to reports of a crash in the westbound lanes of Ronald Reagan Highway in Hamilton County, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

When the officers arrived, they found a white SUV on its roof, located between Blue Rock Road and Interstate 275, according to Colerain Township Police.

Medics performed life-saving measures on a person, but they were pronounced dead at the scene, WCPO said.

The other person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

