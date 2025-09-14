1 dead, 1 injured after rollover crash on busy Ohio road

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP — A person is dead, and another is injured after an early morning crash on a busy Ohio road on Saturday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Officers and medics responded around 1:40 a.m. to reports of a crash in the westbound lanes of Ronald Reagan Highway in Hamilton County, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.
TRENDING STORIES:
- ‘I heard the gun go pop;’ 911 caller hears moment child shot near Montgomery Co. BMV
- Shots fired near high school end football game in Ohio
- Check your tickets! Winning lottery ticket worth $25K sold at local store
When the officers arrived, they found a white SUV on its roof, located between Blue Rock Road and Interstate 275, according to Colerain Township Police.
Medics performed life-saving measures on a person, but they were pronounced dead at the scene, WCPO said.
The other person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group