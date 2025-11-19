1 dead, 2 injured after rollover crash involving Ohio school bus

LORAIN COUNTY — A person is dead, and two others are injured after a rollover crash involving an Ohio school bus on Tuesday.
Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers from the Elyria Post responded after 9:30 a.m. to a reported crash in Lorain County, according to CBS affiliate WOIO in Cleveland.
The Keystone Local School District wrote in a social media post that no students were on the bus when the crash happened.
An OSHP initial investigation said that the 2006 Buick failed to yield at a stop sign and hit the school bus, causing it to overturn.
A school aide was on the bus with the bus driver. Both were wearing their seat belts and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, WOIO said.
The Buick driver suffered serious injuries and died, OSHP said.
The driver has been identified as Allan Toothman, 61.
