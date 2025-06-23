1 dead, 3 hurt in string string of weekend gun violence

DAYTON — Gun violence kept investigators busy this weekend and into the early hours on Monday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell has the latest on the weekend gun violence tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

“We heard gunfire outside the store,” one 911 caller told dispatchers on early Monday morning.

The call from store employees had dispatchers sending officers to the Speedway on E. Stewart Street shortly after midnight on Monday.

More calls came in as police drove to the scene.

“They were in the car fighting, and then one of the guys pulled the guy out and just started shooting him,” another 911 caller said.

Police pulled into the gas station and found a male victim. That person was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

This was one of several incidents of gun violence that Dayton Police had to respond to over the weekend.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group