1 dead, 3 others seriously injured after wrong-way crash involving 4 vehicles

By WHIO Staff

CLERMONT COUNTY — One person is dead, and three others were seriously injured after a wrong-way crash involving four vehicles on Thursday evening.

On Thursday, Oct 30, around 6:18 p.m., Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Troopers were dispatched to State Route 32 in Clermont County on reports of a crash involving four vehicles.

The preliminary investigation revealed a Ford Ranger, driven by 63-year-old Scott Temple of Batavia, was traveling westbound on SR-32 when it traveled off the left side of the roadway.

The Ranger then crossed the median and into the eastbound lanes of travel, where it was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 28-year-old Matthew Music of Van Lear, Kentucky, which was traveling eastbound on SR-32.

The Silverado then struck a Honda Odyssey, operated by 34-year-old Caitlin Moorhead of Williamsburg, which was also traveling eastbound on SR-32.

Shortly after the Silverado came to rest, it was struck by a Honda Accord, driven by 25-year-old Anthony Burns of Batavia, which was traveling eastbound on SR-32.

Temple was taken to a local hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Music and his passenger, 63-year-old Gregory Music of Auxier, Kentucky, both sustained serious, non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital.

Burns also sustained serious, non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Moorhead was not injured as a result of the crash.

Troopers said they believed that everyone involved was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

