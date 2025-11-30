1 dead after being hit by car in Montgomery County

By WHIO Staff

RIVERSIDE — One person is dead after being hit by a car Saturday night.

The crash happened at Harshman Road and Arrowrock Avenue around 7:50 p.m., according to Sgt. Austin Kleman with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Kleman said the person was hit by a Volkswagen and died from their injuries.

Crews are still working to learn what caused the crash and if weather played a factor.

Kleman said the road will be closed in the area as crews finish their investigation.

We will continue to follow this story and update as we learn new information.

