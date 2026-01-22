1 dead after being shot by Ohio officers

COLUMBUS — A person is dead after being shot by officers in Ohio on Tuesday.

Officers responded to a mobile home park on a reported sexual assault in progress in Pickaway County, an Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) spokesperson told our news partner, WBNS, in Columbus.

Law enforcement contacted a “male subject, and at least one officer fired their weapon, according to the spokesperson.

Medics transported that person to a Columbus hospital, where he died.

No other officers were injured. The spokesperson did not tell WBNS how many officers fired their weapons or which agency they were from.

Ohio BCI continues to investigate the shooting.

