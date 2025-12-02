1 dead after crash on I-70 in Huber Heights during winter weather

HUBER HEIGHTS — One person died in a crash on Interstate 70 Monday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As News Center 7 previously reported, the crash happened on I-70 westbound near State Route 202 around 10 p.m.

Huber Heights Police said on Tuesday that a white sedan was stopped in the right lane with no lights when a vehicle driving in the right lane swerved to miss hitting it.

TRENDING STORIES:

A semi was behind that vehicle and could not react in time. It ended up hitting the sedan.

The driver of the sedan was unresponsive when first responders got to the scene. They were taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

The driver of the semi was not hurt.

“The roadway was beginning to get snow covered and visibility was greatly reduced at the time of the crash,” Sergeant Joshua Fosnight said in a release.

The crash caused the interstate to be shut down during the investigation. Crews were eventually able to open the left lane before later reopening the remaining lanes.

The crash remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group