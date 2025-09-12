1 dead after crash involving dump truck in Ohio

CINCINNATI — A man is dead after a crash involving a dump truck in Ohio early Friday morning, according to our media partner WCPO-9 TV.
The crash occurred in the 3000 block of Westwood Northern Boulevard in Cincinnati around 5 a.m.
The roadway was closed for the police investigation.
Cincinnati police couldn’t share additional information on the man who died as a result of the crash, WCPO-9 TV reported.
It is unclear if the man was inside the dump truck or another vehicle involved in this crash.
His identity has not been released at this time.
