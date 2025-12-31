1 dead after crash involving semi

COLUMBUS — One person is dead after a crash involving a semi on Tuesday morning.
Columbus Division of Police officers were called to U.S. State Route 23 North just south of Rathmell Road at 8:50 a.m. on reports of a crash, our news partners WBNS-10 TV reported.
The crash involved a sedan and a semi, according to Columbus Division of Police Sgt. Joseph Albert.
The driver of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:57 a.m., WBNS-10 TV reported.
Additional details about the crash were not immediately available.
The crash remains under investigation.
