1 dead after crash involving senior living facility van

Stock photo of ambulance lights. Stock photo of ambulance lights. (Wsfurlan/Getty Images)
By WHIO Staff

CLARK COUNTY — One person is dead after a crash involving a senior living facility van in Clark County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 12:15 p.m., a Springfield Masonic van collided with a large commercial vehicle in the area of State Route 4 and US-68, according to a media release from Springfield Masonic Community.

TRENDING STORIES:

The resident being transported and the driver of the van were taken to the hospital.

The resident died from their injuries.

The driver’s injuries are not known at this time, according to Springfield Masonic.

The crash is under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!