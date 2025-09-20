1 dead after crash involving senior living facility van

CLARK COUNTY — One person is dead after a crash involving a senior living facility van in Clark County.

Around 12:15 p.m., a Springfield Masonic van collided with a large commercial vehicle in the area of State Route 4 and US-68, according to a media release from Springfield Masonic Community.

The resident being transported and the driver of the van were taken to the hospital.

The resident died from their injuries.

The driver’s injuries are not known at this time, according to Springfield Masonic.

The crash is under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

