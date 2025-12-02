1 dead after crash at local busy intersection

1 dead after crash at local busy intersection (Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

MIDDLETOWN — One person had died after a crash on Monday afternoon in Middletown.

The Middletown Police Department responded to a call just after noon to the area of Grand Avenue and Breiel Boulevard, according to a Facebook post.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers and the Middletown Fire Department found two vehicles involved in a serious crash.

The driver of one vehicle was transported to Atrium Medical Center, where he later died.

The driver of the other vehicle was also transported but suffered minor injuries.

Drug or alcohol impairment is not believed to be a factor at this time.

The crash is still under investigation.

