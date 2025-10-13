1 dead after fiery crash on busy state route

SILVERCREEK TOWNSHIP — At least one person is dead after a crash involving a semi in Greene County Monday.

Around 2:45 p.m., Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were called to a crash involving a car and a semi on state Route 71 and Plymouth Road, according to an OSP dispatcher.

One of the vehicles caught fire, the dispatcher confirmed.

One person was confirmed dead, but it is not known at this time which vehicle that person was in.

The roadway is closed in the area as crews investigate.

We have a News Center 7 crew on their way to the scene and will update as more information becomes available.

