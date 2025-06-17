1 dead after fire, SWAT situation at Ohio home, police say

1 dead after fire, SWAT situation at Ohio home
By WHIO Staff

CINCINNATI — A person is dead after a fire and a SWAT response at an Ohio home.

The Cincinnati Police told our news partner, WCPO-TV, in Cincinnati, that it began when a woman called 911 about a wanted man inside a house.

When officers arrived, the woman ran out and said that he had a gun.

SWAT also responded as the man barricaded himself inside the home on Harkness Avenue, WCPO reported.

A fire started inside the home as officers worked to get him outside.

When the fire was out, officials went inside and found a person dead.

Cincinnati Fire told WCPO that they believe it to be the suspect.

That person’s name has not yet been released.

