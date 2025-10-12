1 dead after officer-involved shooting near The Ohio State University

COLUMBUS — One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in the University District in Columbus on Sunday morning, according to our media partners WBNS-10 TV.

The incident happened in the area of North High Street and 9th Avenue, which is a few blocks south of The Ohio State University’s campus, around 3:30 a.m.

Columbus police officers were patrolling the area when they were flagged down about a robbery that had just happened.

While looking for the suspect, two people told one of the officers that a man had approached them and pointed a gun at them, WBNS-10 reported.

The officer got a description of the suspect and spotted a person matching that description soon after.

A spokesperson with Columbus police said the officer immediately tried to stop the person, but they took off, and a chase started.

The spokesperson added that the officer said the suspect had a gun on the radio.

WBNS-10 reported that the officer fired their gun multiple times and hit the suspect shortly after.

The suspect was transported to Grant Medical Center, where they later died.

The spokesperson said there is no indication that the suspect fired their gun.

Authorities have several people in custody who they think are connected to the reported robbery, WBNS-10 reported.

It is unclear if the suspect who was shot was involved in the robbery.

No police officers were injured in this incident.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

