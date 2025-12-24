1 dead after road rage turns into shooting

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — One person is dead after road rage escalated into a shooting in Ohio on Monday, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19 TV.

The incident started when two drivers got into a confrontation on Lexington Springmill Road in the area of U.S. 30 in Richland County.

WOIO-19 reported that one driver reportedly got out of their car and confronted the other.

Authorities have since identified the person who got out of their vehicle as Andrew Westlund, 42.

The driver of the second car, Wesley Patrick, 27, reportedly rolled down his window and fired one round, hitting Westlund, WOIO-19 reported.

Westlund was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Patrick was arrested and charged with voluntary manslaughter, our CBS affiliate reported.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation has been requested to help investigate this shooting.

This incident remains under investigation, and further details haven’t been released at this time.

