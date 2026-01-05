1 dead after SUV found partially submerged in river

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — One person is dead after an SUV was found partially submerged in the Rocky River Sunday afternoon.
Rocky River Police responded to the Cleveland Yachting Club at 200 Yacht Club Drive on reports of a car and a person in the water, CBS affiliate WOIO-19 reported.
Responding officers confirmed an SUV was partially submerged in the east channel of the river off the south end of the island.
A person was in the water just outside of the car, unresponsive and showing no signs of life, WOIO-19 reported.
The Rocky River Fire Department responded and determined the victim, tentatively identified as a 50-year-old Brimfield woman, had died on scene.
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death, WOIO-19 reported.
The crash remains under investigation.
