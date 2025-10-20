1 dead after weekend crash on I-675

The crash was reported on I-675 South beyond Dayton Yellow Springs Road around 12:15 p.m.

Interstate reopens hours after crash in Fairborn

GREENE COUNTY — One person died in a crash in Greene County over the weekend.

The crash happened around 12:15 p.m. on Saturday on Interstate 675 South beyond Dayton Yellow Springs Road.

Fairborn Police confirmed on Monday that the crash involved a single vehicle and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, only identified at this time as a male, was transported from the scene to Soin Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The people inside the vehicle were not injured.

The crash shut the interstates down until around 3:45 p.m.

Fairborn police are still investigating the crash.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.

