1 dead after weekend crash on I-675

GREENE COUNTY — One person died in a crash in Greene County over the weekend.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The crash happened around 12:15 p.m. on Saturday on Interstate 675 South beyond Dayton Yellow Springs Road.
Fairborn Police confirmed on Monday that the crash involved a single vehicle and a pedestrian.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Area police issues warning about scam text messages
- Hazmat crews respond after semi truck drives off I-75 bridge, into creek; Interstate reopened
- Man hospitalized after being shot by crossbow at motel
The pedestrian, only identified at this time as a male, was transported from the scene to Soin Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
The people inside the vehicle were not injured.
The crash shut the interstates down until around 3:45 p.m.
Fairborn police are still investigating the crash.
We’ll update this story as we learn more.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group