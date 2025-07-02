1 dead, another injured after motorcycle crashes into tractor

1 dead, another injured after motorcycle crashes into tractor (Cox Media Group Ohio/archives)
By WHIO Staff

BROWN COUNTY — One person is dead and another is injured after a motorcycle crashed into a tractor on Tuesday night.

Around 8:35 p.m. Tuesday, Troopers with the Georgetown Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol were dispatched to the 7000 block of Love Road in Brown County on reports of a crash, our news partners, WCPO-9 TV, reported.

A Yamaha motorcycle operated by 56-year-old Ricky Laws was traveling northbound on Love Road when it struck the left side John Deere Tractor.

The tractor operator was moving a fallen tree in the roadway, WCPO-9 TV reported.

Both drivers were ejected from their vehicles. Laws was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the tractor was taken to Mount Orab Mercy with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

