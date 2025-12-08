1 dead, police officer injured in crash

Police lights
1 dead, police officer injured in crash
By WHIO Staff

COLUMBUS — One person is dead, and a police officer is injured after a crash on Sunday morning.

Around 2:50 a.m. Sunday, crews were dispatched to the intersection of West Broad Street and North Central Avenue in Columbus on reports of a crash, our news partners WBNS-10 TV reported.

Police said that a Columbus Division of Police cruiser was traveling eastbound on West Broad Street with its lights and siren activated while responding to a burglary in progress.

At the same time, a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling northbound on Central Avenue at West Broad Street, WBNS-10 TV reported.

The two vehicles collided at the intersection.

The driver of the Chevrolet was taken to a nearby hospital, where they were later pronounced dead, WBNS-10 TV reported.

The officer was also taken to a hospital, where their condition was described as stable.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

