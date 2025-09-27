1 detained after police chase in Xenia neighborhood

By WHIO Staff

XENIA — One person was detained after a police chase in Xenia Saturday morning, a Xenia police dispatcher confirmed.

Xenia police initially responded to the area of Colorado Drive and Alabama Drive before 9:30 a.m.

Officers began pursuing a male in the area, but it is unclear where the chase ended.

The dispatcher said shotgun shells were also found in the area.

Xenia police remain on scene.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

