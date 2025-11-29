1 flown, 2 others injured after pickup truck hits tree in Darke County

FILE PHOTO 1 flown, 2 others injured after pickup truck hits tree in Darke County
By WHIO Staff

HOLLANSBURG — A man and two others were injured after a pickup truck hit a tree in Darke County early Saturday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Deputies and medics responded to a crash just before 1:20 a.m. at the 100 block of S. Main Street on reports of a single vehicle crash, according to a Darke County Sheriff’s spokesperson.

TRENDING STORIES:

An initial investigation showed that a 2001 red Chevrolet Silverado traveled south on S. Main Street. It went off the left side of the road and hit a tree.

A medical helicopter flew the driver, 21-year-old Dylan Ackley, to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

Medics transported two others to Reid Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies believe alcohol is a factor in the crash.

The wreck is under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!