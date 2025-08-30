1 flown by Careflight, 2 others injured after crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — One person was flown to the hospital by Careflight, and two others were injured after a crash in Darke County on Friday night.

Around 8:25 p.m., Darke County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Children’s Home-Bradford Road and Horatio-New Harrison Road on reports of a two-vehicle crash.

The preliminary investigation revealed that an SUV driven by 38-year-old Brendan Whitford of Franklin was heading east on Children’s Home-Bradnford Road.

A pickup truck driven by 56-year-old John Wyan of Bradford was heading south on Horation-New Harrison Road.

The SUV failed to yield right of way to the pickup truck at the posted stop sign, and the pickup truck struck the SUV.

Whitford was taken to Wayne Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. His passengers, 36-year-old Holly Whitford of Franklin, and three juveniles were uninjured.

Wyan was flown to Upper Valley Medical Center by Careflight, and his passenger, 55-year-old Cheryl Newbold of Arcanum, was taken to Wayne Hospital. Both of their injuries were non-life-threatening.

The crash remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

