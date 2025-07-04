1 flown to hospital after being pinned under tractor in Preble Co.

1 seriously injured after getting pinned under tractor in Preble Co.

PREBLE COUNTY — A person was injured after being pinned under a tractor in Preble County on Thursday.

Multiple medics responded at 4 p.m. to Camden Sugar Valley Road on reports that a person was pinned beneath a tractor.

Camden Somers-Township Fire & EMS wrote on its social media page that crews promptly started extrication efforts to free the person.

MedFlight transported the victim to an area trauma hospital.

Medics from the City of Eaton Fire & EMS and Gasper Township & EMS also assisted.

