1 flown to hospital after being pinned under tractor in Preble Co.

FILE PHOTO 1 seriously injured after getting pinned under tractor in Preble Co.
By WHIO Staff

PREBLE COUNTY — A person was injured after being pinned under a tractor in Preble County on Thursday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Multiple medics responded at 4 p.m. to Camden Sugar Valley Road on reports that a person was pinned beneath a tractor.

Camden Somers-Township Fire & EMS wrote on its social media page that crews promptly started extrication efforts to free the person.

TRENDING STORIES:

MedFlight transported the victim to an area trauma hospital.

Medics from the City of Eaton Fire & EMS and Gasper Township & EMS also assisted.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!