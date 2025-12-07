1 hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — One person was hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in Darke County on Friday afternoon.

Around 12:25 p.m. Friday, Dec. 5, Darke County Sheriff’s Deputies and medics responded to the intersection of U.S. Route 127 and State Route 503 on reports of an injury crash.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a Pontiac Vibe driven by 26-year-old Matthew Willey of Greenville was heading northbound on US-127.

The Pontiac attempted to make a left turn onto SR-503 when it was struck by a northbound Ford Explorer driven by 44-year-old Matthew Whitehead, of Greenville, which was attempting to pass at the intersection.

Willey was taken to Wayne Healthcare for minor injuries. Whitehead was not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

