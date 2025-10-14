1 hospitalized after apartment fire in Dayton

DAYTON — One person was hospitalized after a fire in Dayton on Tuesday afternoon, according to a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor.
The fire was reported at an apartment building in the 3000 block of Wayne Avenue after 6:30 p.m.
The supervisor said the fire was contained to a kitchen in one of the units and crews are checking for extensions.
Additional information wasn’t immediately available.
News Center 7 crews are heading to the scene to learn more information.
We will continue to follow this story.
