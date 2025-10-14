1 hospitalized after apartment fire in Dayton

FILE PHOTO: A child was killed after a statue fell on him at a luxury Arizona hotel.

DAYTON — One person was hospitalized after a fire in Dayton on Tuesday afternoon, according to a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The fire was reported at an apartment building in the 3000 block of Wayne Avenue after 6:30 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

The supervisor said the fire was contained to a kitchen in one of the units and crews are checking for extensions.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

News Center 7 crews are heading to the scene to learn more information.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group