1 hospitalized after being hit by car in Dayton

DAYTON — One person is in the hospital after being hit by a car in Dayton Monday night, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash was reported in the 3000 block of Wayne Avenue at 11:14 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

The supervisor said initial reports indicate that a male was hit by a car and sustained a leg injury.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group