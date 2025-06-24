1 hospitalized after being hit by car in Dayton

By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — One person is in the hospital after being hit by a car in Dayton Monday night, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

The crash was reported in the 3000 block of Wayne Avenue at 11:14 p.m.

The supervisor said initial reports indicate that a male was hit by a car and sustained a leg injury.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

