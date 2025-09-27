1 hospitalized after car crashes, flips on side in Dayton

DAYTON — One person was hospitalized after a car crashed and flipped onto its side in Dayton early Saturday morning.
Around 1:39 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 400 block of Irving Ave on reports of a crash.
The vehicle that was involved in the crash was flipped on its side, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
One person was taken to an area hospital.
Details on their injuries were not immediately available.
This is a developing story.
