1 hospitalized after car crashes, flips on side in Dayton

By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — One person was hospitalized after a car crashed and flipped onto its side in Dayton early Saturday morning.

Around 1:39 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 400 block of Irving Ave on reports of a crash.

The vehicle that was involved in the crash was flipped on its side, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

One person was taken to an area hospital.

Details on their injuries were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

