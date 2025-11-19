1 hospitalized after crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a crash in Clark County Tuesday night, an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher confirmed.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The crash happened at the intersection of E National Road and Newlove Road around 10:30 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- ‘Always look out for each other;’ Neighbor runs into burning home, rescues man after explosion
- Local woman accused of stealing over $22K from Medicaid
- 3 dead, 2 hurt following Ohio house fire
The dispatcher said medics took one person to the hospital; however, it is unclear how serious their injuries are.
Additional details weren’t immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group