1 hospitalized after crash in Greene County

1 hospitalized after crash in Greene County FILE PHOTO. (Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

GREENE COUNTY — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Greene County later Friday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 11:54 p.m., crews were dispatched to the intersection of Lower Bellbrook Road and Washington Mill Road on reports of a crash with entrapment, according to a Greene County Dispatcher.

TRENDING STORIES:

One person was injured in the crash, according to the dispatcher.

They were taken to a local hospital.

Details on their injuries were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!