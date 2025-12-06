1 hospitalized after crash in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Greene County later Friday night.
Around 11:54 p.m., crews were dispatched to the intersection of Lower Bellbrook Road and Washington Mill Road on reports of a crash with entrapment, according to a Greene County Dispatcher.
One person was injured in the crash, according to the dispatcher.
They were taken to a local hospital.
Details on their injuries were not immediately available.
This is a developing story.
