1 hospitalized after crash on I-75 in Miami County

SIDNEY, Miami County — One person was taken to an area hospital after a crash on Interstate 75 in Miami County on Sunday, an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher confirmed.

The crash was reported on I-75 South near mile marker 88 in Sidney around 10:40 a.m.

The dispatcher said only one vehicle was involved.

OHGO cameras show that traffic is backed up in both southbound lanes.

Additional information wasn’t immediately avalible.

