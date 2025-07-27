1 hospitalized after crash on I-75 in Miami County

I-75 at Michigan Street (OHGO)
By WHIO Staff

SIDNEY, Miami County — One person was taken to an area hospital after a crash on Interstate 75 in Miami County on Sunday, an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher confirmed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash was reported on I-75 South near mile marker 88 in Sidney around 10:40 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

The dispatcher said only one vehicle was involved.

OHGO cameras show that traffic is backed up in both southbound lanes.

Additional information wasn’t immediately avalible.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!