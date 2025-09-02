1 hospitalized after crash in Jefferson Township

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Cruiser FILE PHOTO
By WHIO Staff

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Jefferson Township early Tuesday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 2:54 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 8000 block of West Third Street on reports of a single-vehicle crash.

TRENDING STORIES:

Medics took one person to the hospital, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

Details on the person’s injuries were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!