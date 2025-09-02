1 hospitalized after crash in Jefferson Township

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Jefferson Township early Tuesday morning.

Around 2:54 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 8000 block of West Third Street on reports of a single-vehicle crash.

Medics took one person to the hospital, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

Details on the person’s injuries were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

