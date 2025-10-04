1 hospitalized after crash in Montgomery County

CLAYTON — One person was taken to an area hospital after a crash in Montgomery County early Saturday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Just before 1 a.m., crews were dispatched to Hoke Road and Salem Ave in Clayton on reports of a crash.
TRENDING STORIES:
- No issues after extra security measures put in place at local high school football game
- 38-year-old man at center of Tipp City death investigation identified
- 97-year-old dead after area UTV crash
One person was taken to an area hospital, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
Details on the person’s injuries were not immediately available.
This is a developing story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group