1 hospitalized after crash in Montgomery County

1 hospitalized after crash in Montgomery County
By WHIO Staff

CLAYTON — One person was taken to an area hospital after a crash in Montgomery County early Saturday morning.

Just before 1 a.m., crews were dispatched to Hoke Road and Salem Ave in Clayton on reports of a crash.

One person was taken to an area hospital, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

Details on the person’s injuries were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

