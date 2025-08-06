1 hospitalized after pickup truck hits train in Ohio

HILLARD — A person was injured after a pickup truck hit a train in Ohio on Tuesday.

The Norwich Township Fire Department said in a social media post that the crash happened at a railroad crossing in Hillard.

Photos show that the truck sustained heavy front-end damage.

Hillard Police Sgt. Suzanne Muraco told our news partner, WBNS-TV in Columbus, that medics transported a male to the hospital. He is listed in stable condition.

She said the male was the only person inside the truck.

Officers reopened all roads late Tuesday afternoon.

