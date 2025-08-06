1 hospitalized after pickup truck hits train in Ohio

Truck hits train in Ohio Photo contributed by Norwich Township (via Facebook) (Norwich Township (via Facebook) /Norwich Township (via Facebook))
By WHIO Staff

HILLARD — A person was injured after a pickup truck hit a train in Ohio on Tuesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Norwich Township Fire Department said in a social media post that the crash happened at a railroad crossing in Hillard.

Photos show that the truck sustained heavy front-end damage.

TRENDING STORIES:

Hillard Police Sgt. Suzanne Muraco told our news partner, WBNS-TV in Columbus, that medics transported a male to the hospital. He is listed in stable condition.

She said the male was the only person inside the truck.

Officers reopened all roads late Tuesday afternoon.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!