1 hospitalized after pickup truck hits train in Ohio

HILLARD — A person was injured after a pickup truck hit a train in Ohio on Tuesday.
The Norwich Township Fire Department said in a social media post that the crash happened at a railroad crossing in Hillard.
Photos show that the truck sustained heavy front-end damage.
Hillard Police Sgt. Suzanne Muraco told our news partner, WBNS-TV in Columbus, that medics transported a male to the hospital. He is listed in stable condition.
She said the male was the only person inside the truck.
Officers reopened all roads late Tuesday afternoon.
