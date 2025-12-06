1 hospitalized after reported shooting in Dayton neighborhood

Stock image of police lights. Douglas Sacha/Getty Images
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — One person is heading to the hospital after a reported shooting in Dayton on Saturday, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The shooting was reported in the 1200 block of Windsor Avenue around 11:40 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

A male told dispatchers that he was shot; however, he never answered when they tried to call back, according to the supervisor.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!