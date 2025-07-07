1 hospitalized after reportedly being hit by vehicle while riding bicycle

1 hospitalized after reportedly being hit by vehicle while riding bicycle FILE PHOTO. (Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — One person was hospitalized after reportedly being hit by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in Dayton early Monday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 5:16 a.m., crews were dispatched to the intersection of Leo Street and Webster Street on reports of a person being hit by a vehicle.

TRENDING STORIES:

A person was reportedly hit by a vehicle while they were riding a bicycle, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

They were taken to a local hospital, according to the sergeant.

Details on their injuries were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!