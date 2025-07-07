1 hospitalized after reportedly being hit by vehicle while riding bicycle

DAYTON — One person was hospitalized after reportedly being hit by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in Dayton early Monday morning.

Around 5:16 a.m., crews were dispatched to the intersection of Leo Street and Webster Street on reports of a person being hit by a vehicle.

A person was reportedly hit by a vehicle while they were riding a bicycle, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

They were taken to a local hospital, according to the sergeant.

Details on their injuries were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

