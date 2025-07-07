1 hospitalized after reportedly being hit by vehicle while riding bicycle

DAYTON — One person was hospitalized after reportedly being hit by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in Dayton early Monday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Around 5:16 a.m., crews were dispatched to the intersection of Leo Street and Webster Street on reports of a person being hit by a vehicle.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 2 children injured after firework explodes in 12-year-old’s hand in Darke County
- Investigation underway after person drowns at state park
- Child transported by medical helicopter after injury at Logan Co. Fair
A person was reportedly hit by a vehicle while they were riding a bicycle, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
They were taken to a local hospital, according to the sergeant.
Details on their injuries were not immediately available.
This is a developing story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group