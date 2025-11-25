1 hospitalized after shooting in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — One person was hospitalized after a shooting in Dayton Monday night, a Dayton police sergeant on scene confirmed.
The shooting was reported in the 500 block of Huron Avenue after 8:30 p.m.
The sergeant said officers found three guns on the scene and evidence that a shooting had occurred inside a house.
They added that there are no suspects at large at this time.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.
