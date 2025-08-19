1 hurt after gas-fed industrial fire

Industrial Fire in Franklin (City of Franklin)
By WHIO Staff

FRANKLIN — One person was hurt after a fire at an industrial facility in Warren County on Tuesday.

The fire, described by city officials as a “gas-fed structure fire,” occurred at Franklin Yards in Franklin.

Firefighters successfully extinguished the fire by 10:42 a.m.

Dixie Highway was temporarily closed while crews worked to control the fire, but has since reopened, city officials reported.

Franklin Yards is identified on the city’s website as a “multi-modal, multi-user rail hub that allows businesses and industries in southern Ohio to take advantage of freight rail — either shipping or receiving.”

Officials have not yet released details about the injured person or the cause of the fire.

