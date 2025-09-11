1 hurt after semi hauling cantaloupes crashes on I-70 in Montgomery County

I-70 Semi hauling fruit crashes (Huber Heights Fire Division)
By WHIO Staff

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — One person was hospitalized after a semi truck hauling fruit crashed in Montgomery County Tuesday night, according to a spokesperson with the Huber Heights Police Department.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The single-vehicle crash occurred on Interstate 70 East near mile marker 36 in Huber Heights, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

TRENDING STORIES:

Photos from the scene show several boxes labeled ‘cantaloupes’ scattered across the ground, and damage to the sound barrier.

Medics took one person to the hospital with minor injuries.

The person on scene claimed the driver ran away, but authorities weren’t about to find anyone else, the spokesperson said.

Police are working with the trucking company to determine who was driving and how many people should’ve been in the cab of the truck.

This crash remains under investigation by the Huber Heights Police Department.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

0 of 7

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!