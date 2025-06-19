1 hurt after stabbing in Dayton

One person was hurt after a stabbing in Dayton.
Around 2:40 p.m. Dayton police and medics were called to the 100 block of Huffman Avenue for a stabbing, according to a regional dispatch supervisor.
One person was hurt and taken to a local hospital.
The address is listed as a senior living facility.
We are working to learn the condition of the person hurt and if anyone is in custody.
We will continue to follow this story.
