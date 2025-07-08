1 injured after 3-vehicle crash on I-75 NB in Montgomery County

I-75 at Wagner Ford Rd
By WHIO Staff

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — One person was injured after a three-vehicle crash on I-75 NB in Montgomery County on Tuesday morning.

Around 5:43 a.m., troopers with the Dayton post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) were dispatched to reports of a crash on I-75 Northbound beyond Wagner Ford Road.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash, according to an OSHP dispatcher.

One person sustained minor injuries.

The highway was shut down while crews investigated, but it has since reopened.

We will continue following this story.

