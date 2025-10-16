1 injured after crash involving state trooper on I-75 in Miami Co.

MIAMI COUNTY — A man was injured after a crash involving a state trooper on Interstate 75 in Miami County.

The crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 10 on I-75 northbound past State Route 41, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) spokesperson.

The incident took place when a 2025 GMC Sierra hit the trooper’s 2021 Dodge Charger cruiser.

An initial investigation revealed that the trooper pulled out from the crossover into the northbound left lane at the time of the collision.

The GMC Sierra was traveling northbound in the right lane and changed lanes to the left lane, striking the trooper’s vehicle. After the crash, the GMC drove off the left side of the roadway and struck the median cable barrier, the spokesperson said.

Medics transported the GMC Sierra driver, Jason Alcoe, 38, of Ypsilanti, Michigan, who was transported by ground ambulance to Upper Valley Medical Center for possible minor injuries.

The trooper involved in the crash was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

