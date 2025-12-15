1 injured after multi-vehicle crash during winter weather in Darke County

Darke County Sheriff's Office
By WHIO Staff

DARKE COUNTY — One person was injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Darke County over the weekend.

Around 6:25 p.m. on Dec. 13, Darke County Sheriff’s Deputies and medics were dispatched to the intersection of U.S. Route 36 East and Jaysville St Johns Road in Greenville on reports of a crash.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a Ford F-150, driven by 57-year-old Jason Drew of Greenville, was traveling east on U.S. 36 near Jaysville St Johns Road.

The Ford lost control on the snow-covered road, causing it to go left of center and strike a Buick Regal, driven by 24-year-old Alora Blackburn of Greenville, traveling west on U.S. 36.

A Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by 29-year-old Daniel Jennings of Bradford, was traveling behind the Buick and failed to maintain assured clear distance, causing it to strike the Buick.

Blackburn was treated and released at the scene. The other drivers involved were uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

