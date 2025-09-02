1 injured after reported stabbing in Dayton

DAYTON — One person was injured after a reported stabbing in Dayton early Tuesday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Around 2:28 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 810 block of Clarkson Ave on reports of a stabbing.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Winning Powerball tickets sold in 3 Ohio cities; Jackpot continues to grow
- Man dies after being trapped underneath lawnmower in Darke County
- Hiker dies after falling around 40 feet at Red River Gorge
One person was injured, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
Details on their injuries were not immediately available.
Medics have not made any transports at this time, according to the sergeant.
This is a developing story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group