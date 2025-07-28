1 injured, another arrested after stabbing in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — A person was stabbed, and another was arrested in Dayton on Sunday night.

Dayton officers and medics responded around 9:16 p.m. to the 800 block of West Riverview Avenue on reports of a stabbing, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

No other information was provided to News Center 7.

We are working to learn what led to the stabbing and the victim’s condition.

News Center 7 will update this story.

